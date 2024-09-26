Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Medpace by 87.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $320.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.21 and a 12 month high of $459.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $372.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MEDP. StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Medpace from $430.00 to $413.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Medpace

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.