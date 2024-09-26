Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 299,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,214 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $123,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at $31,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 87.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Stock Down 9.9 %

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $320.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.21 and a 52-week high of $459.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MEDP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.75.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

