Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $345.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $415.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MEDP. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $407.75.

Get Medpace alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Medpace

Medpace Stock Down 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $320.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a 12-month low of $227.21 and a 12-month high of $459.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.64.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medpace will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the second quarter worth $1,346,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 55.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 403,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,343,000 after buying an additional 143,481 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Medpace by 21.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.