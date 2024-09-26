Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stock Price Up 12.6%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 12.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.35. 1,868,222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 3,307,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.82.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 264,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 115,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

