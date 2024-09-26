Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Melkior Resources Inc. (CVE:MKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 155000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Melkior Resources Stock Down 13.3 %
The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10.
About Melkior Resources
Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, and silver deposits, as well as base metals. Its flagship property includes the Carscallen project, which comprises 320 claim units covering an area of approximately 47 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Melkior Resources
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Melkior Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melkior Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.