MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.08% of MercadoLibre worth $69,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MELI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,530.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Dbs Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,207.31.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,131.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,141.04 and a 1 year high of $2,157.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,914.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,700.96. The company has a market cap of $108.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

