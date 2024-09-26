MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,161.73

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2,161.73 and last traded at $2,105.83, with a volume of 90364 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,131.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,175.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,207.31.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,923.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,703.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $106.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.74, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.