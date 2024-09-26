Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CF. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF opened at $83.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.98. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $87.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.73.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

