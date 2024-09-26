Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.11% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FQAL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FQAL opened at $64.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.32. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $64.71.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.