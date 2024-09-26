Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 43 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FICO opened at $1,910.81 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $811.99 and a 12-month high of $1,962.83. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 100.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,734.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,468.74.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,065,174.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total value of $5,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,144,751.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,065,174.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,967.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,582.58.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

