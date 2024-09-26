Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 472 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 31.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen cut their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

IEX opened at $209.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.06. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. IDEX had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

