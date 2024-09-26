Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 6,517 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CUK. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 595.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $17.95.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

