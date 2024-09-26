Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 446.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.80.

JLL stock opened at $267.30 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $271.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.30.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

