Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 40.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 118,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,968,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $407,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI opened at $97.75 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $103.52. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.91 and a 200-day moving average of $93.93.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

