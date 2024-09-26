Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of DexCom by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after buying an additional 5,256,092 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of DexCom by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,898,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,296 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,868,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,136 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 2,076.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,126,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $139,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347,459 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $291,296,000 after purchasing an additional 491,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXCM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DexCom from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

DexCom Stock Down 2.8 %

DXCM opened at $66.73 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.42 and its 200 day moving average is $108.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $75,317.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,115.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $75,317.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,115.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,872.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,483 shares of company stock valued at $201,708 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.