Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $888,000 Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,934 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $943,000. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 103,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 59,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 208,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 105,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

