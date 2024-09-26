Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPLA stock opened at $230.35 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.19 and a 1 year high of $289.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.91.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPLA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.27.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

