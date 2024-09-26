Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,964 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RWL. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 128,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,907 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,962,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,383,000 after purchasing an additional 347,993 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,108,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

RWL stock opened at $97.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.19 and its 200 day moving average is $93.21. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $74.60 and a 12-month high of $98.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

