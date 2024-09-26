Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,995 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $438,000. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,174,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $106.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.82. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $80.90 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.
About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
