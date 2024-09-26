Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 7,327 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 303.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,903 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $135,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:VRT opened at $100.77 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $34.60 and a 52 week high of $109.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.