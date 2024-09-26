Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 70.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 132,707.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,648,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,778 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,830.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,224,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,916,000 after buying an additional 1,160,912 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 680,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,182,000 after acquiring an additional 32,230 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,659,000 after acquiring an additional 345,281 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 404,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,524,000 after acquiring an additional 33,203 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $101.89 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $104.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

