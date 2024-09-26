Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in MongoDB by 682.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.56.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $278.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.74 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.02 and a beta of 1.15.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total transaction of $282,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,041.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $72,424.17. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 35,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,475,893.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total value of $282,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,041.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,746. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

