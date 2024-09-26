Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,037 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Generac during the second quarter valued at $450,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Generac by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,941,000 after purchasing an additional 35,026 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Generac by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:GNRC opened at $147.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $169.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.44.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.71.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

