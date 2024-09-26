Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,671 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.57.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE DG opened at $84.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $250,187.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $174,186.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,187.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,819.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

