Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 318 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Rollins were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Rollins by 14.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,826,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,765,000 after purchasing an additional 357,535 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 384,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,781,000 after buying an additional 249,860 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 375,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,390,000 after buying an additional 64,639 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Rollins by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 107,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Rollins by 4,697.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 324,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 317,353 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Rollins Trading Up 0.1 %

ROL opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,999.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

