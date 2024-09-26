Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 4,558 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 352.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 78,225 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter worth about $1,314,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 140,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 70,795 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 1,803.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 312,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 296,090 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in The GEO Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The GEO Group

In related news, Chairman George C. Zoley purchased 100,000 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,900,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,098,146.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The GEO Group news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman George C. Zoley bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,233,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,900,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,098,146.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GEO shares. StockNews.com lowered The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

The GEO Group Trading Down 2.0 %

GEO opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $607.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.16 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

