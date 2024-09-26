Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 947 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,848 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in E. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ENI in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 19.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in ENI in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ENI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ENI stock opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.53. The company has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. Eni S.p.A. has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.14). ENI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $24.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on E shares. BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.60 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

View Our Latest Report on E

About ENI

(Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.