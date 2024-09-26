Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 64 ($0.86) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 95.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Mercia Asset Management Trading Up 0.9 %

LON:MERC traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 32.80 ($0.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,933. Mercia Asset Management has a twelve month low of GBX 21 ($0.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 37 ($0.50). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 34.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market cap of £141.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1,640.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Mercia Asset Management

In other news, insider Martin James Glanfield purchased 119,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £41,728.05 ($55,875.80). Insiders own 27.09% of the company’s stock.

Mercia Asset Management Company Profile

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

