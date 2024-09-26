Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF) Short Interest Update

Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the August 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTPOF opened at $1.68 on Thursday. Metropolitan Bank & Trust has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27.

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial and investment banking products and services in the Philippines, rest of Asia, the United States, and Europe. Its Consumer Banking segment offers consumer type loans and support for the sourcing and generation of consumer business.

