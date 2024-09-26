Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF) Short Interest Update

Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the August 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MTPOF opened at $1.68 on Thursday. Metropolitan Bank & Trust has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27.
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company Profile
