Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Price Performance

Mexco Energy stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. Mexco Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mexco Energy Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mexco Energy stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mexco Energy Co. ( NYSE:MXC Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.13% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.