Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. Mexco Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.53.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter.
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
