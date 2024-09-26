Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Position Increased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 59.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 38,695 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,655,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 608,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 19.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 806,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,802,000 after purchasing an additional 129,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $76.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.50 and its 200-day moving average is $87.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.