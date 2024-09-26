Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Microlise Group (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.81) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.00% from the company’s current price.

Microlise Group Stock Down 3.8 %

SAAS traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 125 ($1.67). 2,203,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,810. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 132.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 141.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Microlise Group has a twelve month low of GBX 88.04 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 178 ($2.38). The company has a market cap of £144.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,500.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Microlise Group alerts:

About Microlise Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Microlise Group plc provides transport management technology solutions. The company offers SaaS platform that digitizes the business processes of enterprise organizations running logistics operations. Its hardware and software technology solutions capture and analyze real-time transport and logistics data events to allow fleet operators to enhance across a range of key performance indicators, including operating efficiency, greenhouse gas emissions, and safety standards.

Receive News & Ratings for Microlise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microlise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.