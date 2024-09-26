Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Microlise Group (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.81) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.00% from the company’s current price.
Microlise Group Stock Down 3.8 %
SAAS traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 125 ($1.67). 2,203,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,810. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 132.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 141.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Microlise Group has a twelve month low of GBX 88.04 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 178 ($2.38). The company has a market cap of £144.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,500.00 and a beta of 0.19.
About Microlise Group
