Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Increased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $63,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $95.77 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.83 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $106.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.39 and its 200-day moving average is $114.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.