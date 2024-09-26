Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology updated its Q1 guidance to $1.66-$1.82 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.660-1.820 EPS.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $95.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. Micron Technology has a one year low of $63.83 and a one year high of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $106.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.44, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Micron Technology from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.04.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.