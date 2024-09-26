Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading 15.7% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shot up 15.7% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $114.80 and last traded at $110.76. 49,076,055 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 21,760,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.77.

The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $121.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.64.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

