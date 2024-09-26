Micron Technology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 496,092 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 144% compared to the typical volume of 202,975 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $14.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.82. The stock had a trading volume of 60,509,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,821,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.77 billion, a PE ratio of -78.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $63.83 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $28,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.42.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

