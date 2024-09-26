MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Gap Down to $11.62

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.62, but opened at $11.33. MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 273,669 shares trading hands.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 3.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

