MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.06

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.06 and last traded at $22.06, with a volume of 318 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.
The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of -4.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.71.
The MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (FLYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYD was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
