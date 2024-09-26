Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $430.50 and last traded at $431.11. Approximately 3,764,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 20,555,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $432.11.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $419.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.72.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 16th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 78,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total transaction of $32,017,386.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,327 shares in the company, valued at $353,189,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 78,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total transaction of $32,017,386.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,327 shares in the company, valued at $353,189,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $15,600,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,369 shares in the company, valued at $203,784,292.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,629 shares of company stock worth $77,916,485 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Passive Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $354,000. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 34,941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 40.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 60,347 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 99,392 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $44,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 18.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,488,414 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,006,097,000 after purchasing an additional 715,005 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

