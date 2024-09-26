MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading 8.2% Higher

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $164.88 and last traded at $164.39. Approximately 5,807,771 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 16,223,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.94.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.13.

The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.39.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,838 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,265. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth $726,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $877,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

