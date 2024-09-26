Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,193 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 2.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 290.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSEX shares. Baird R W lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Middlesex Water Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $64.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.79. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $73.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.22.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $49.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 64.36%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.