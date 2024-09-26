Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT) Shares Up 3.8%

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report) was up 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 30,559 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 20,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Mill City Ventures III Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of $15.59 million, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69.

Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter. Mill City Ventures III had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%.

About Mill City Ventures III

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

