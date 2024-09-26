MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Up 17.7%

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) were up 17.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.58 and last traded at $16.48. Approximately 2,746,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,634,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MNSO shares. Dbs Bank raised MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MINISO Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

MINISO Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.37.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $555.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 15.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MINISO Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNSO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in MINISO Group by 3,098.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in MINISO Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

See Also

