Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Insider Emmanuelle Lee Sells 5,000 Shares

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,845.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Emmanuelle Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of Mirion Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $54,000.00.

Mirion Technologies Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE MIR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,899,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,591. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $11.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $207.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.77 million. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mirion Technologies by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

