Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 303.50 ($4.06). 203,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,591. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of GBX 195 ($2.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 320 ($4.28). The firm has a market cap of £1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,335.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 300.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 277.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.60.

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper’s Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

