Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.
Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper’s Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
