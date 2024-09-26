Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $117.21

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.21 ($1.57) and traded as high as GBX 119.40 ($1.60). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 119 ($1.59), with a volume of 2,578,994 shares traded.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 140 ($1.87) to GBX 145 ($1.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.
In related news, insider Phillip Bentley sold 2,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.61), for a total value of £2,731.20 ($3,657.20). In other news, insider Salma Shah bought 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £2,784.80 ($3,728.98). Also, insider Phillip Bentley sold 2,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.61), for a total value of £2,731.20 ($3,657.20). Insiders have acquired 2,607 shares of company stock worth $308,490 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.
