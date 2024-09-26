Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.24

Shares of Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00), with a volume of 225003750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).
Mobile Streams Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.05. The firm has a market cap of £16.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.41.
About Mobile Streams
Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells digital content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America. It also provides data insight and intelligence platforms and services. Mobile Streams Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
