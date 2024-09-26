Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.81.

MBLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Daiwa America downgraded Mobileye Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mobileye Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 631,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,400 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 631,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at $67,362,401.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $12.47 on Thursday. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $44.48. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.38 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.12.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.34 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

