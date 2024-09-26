Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,092,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 4,725,251 shares.The stock last traded at $13.51 and had previously closed at $12.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBLY has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Daiwa America lowered Mobileye Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.81.

Mobileye Global Trading Up 8.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -65.90 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.34 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 631,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 631,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 72,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Company Profile



Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

