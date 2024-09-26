Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 78.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,316 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $13,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 953.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $63.64 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.44.

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $81,467.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,486.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $1,756,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,269,015 shares in the company, valued at $265,656,276.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $81,467.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,486.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,158 shares of company stock worth $9,259,012 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

